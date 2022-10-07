Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) Price Tops $85.28 on Major Exchanges

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.28 or 0.00435531 BTC on popular exchanges. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $213,486.00 and $15,553.00 worth of Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s total supply is 2,503 coins. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official website is basketdao.org/baskets/BDPI. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg.

Buying and Selling Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is a basket of yield-earning tokens that allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

