Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $17.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Interfor in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $17.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.98. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

IFP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$22.84 and a 52 week high of C$44.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

