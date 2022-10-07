Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Interfor Stock Performance

IFSPF stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Interfor has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading

