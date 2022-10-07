Interfor (TSE:IFP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$42.00.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$23.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.40. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$22.84 and a 12-month high of C$44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1.64.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Interfor will post 4.4116333 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

