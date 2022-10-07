International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $3,343,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.94.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

