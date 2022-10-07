Internet Computer (ICP) 1-Day Volume Hits $37.95 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.93 or 0.00030466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,620,945 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Internet Computer has a current supply of 488,508,776.41603994 with 262,608,040.24713987 in circulation. The last known price of Internet Computer is 5.98389166 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $30,830,299.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://internetcomputer.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

