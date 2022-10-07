Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.95 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00030465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00086464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00066114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007742 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000269 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,620,643 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Internet Computer has a current supply of 488,508,776.41603994 with 262,608,040.24713987 in circulation. The last known price of Internet Computer is 5.98389166 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $30,830,299.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://internetcomputer.org/.”

