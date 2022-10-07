Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $237.00 at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $197.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.86. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $184.94 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,410,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

