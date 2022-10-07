Inu Base Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20,224.96 (INUB)

Inu Base (INUB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Inu Base has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Inu Base has a market cap of $20,224.96 and approximately $11,072.00 worth of Inu Base was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inu Base token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

Inu Base’s launch date was March 30th, 2022. Inu Base’s total supply is 800,000 tokens. Inu Base’s official Twitter account is @inubase. The official website for Inu Base is inubase.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Inu Base (INUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Inu Base has a current supply of 800,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Inu Base is 0.02613652 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://inubase.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inu Base directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inu Base should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inu Base using one of the exchanges listed above.

