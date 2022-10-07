Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

