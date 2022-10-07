Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Down 0.2 %
Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
