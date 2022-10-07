Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO opened at $73.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60.

