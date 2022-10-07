Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

