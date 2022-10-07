Investec Downgrades GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) to Hold

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GBGPF. Citigroup assumed coverage on GB Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GB Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GB Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.00.

GB Group Stock Performance

GBGPF opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. GB Group has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

