Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Thor Industries (THO)

Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/3/2022 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2022 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $69.00.

9/28/2022 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2022 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/3/2022 – Thor Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/26/2022 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/18/2022 – Thor Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2022 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Thor Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

THO opened at $72.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 23.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

