Investors Purchase High Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $94.45 on Friday. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

