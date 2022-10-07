Investors Purchase Large Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELYS shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

NASDAQ ELYS opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 153.29% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

