Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical volume of 205 put options.

Ping Identity Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PING opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ping Identity

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 164.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4,235.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 1,254.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. William Blair cut shares of Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Ping Identity to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

About Ping Identity

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Stories

