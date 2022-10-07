Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.05 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $530.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.0960 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is https://reddit.com/r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/en/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a current supply of 115,465,568.37822245 with 115,093,401.13201246 in circulation. The last known price of Invictus Hyperion Fund is 0.09601418 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $66.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://invictuscapital.com/en/hyperion.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

