Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Down 8.4%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 37,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,742,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $8,279,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1,190.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,095,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,011 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,215,000 after purchasing an additional 986,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $14,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

