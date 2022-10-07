iPulse (PLS) Trading 81.9% Lower This Week

iPulse (PLS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One iPulse token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, iPulse has traded down 81.9% against the US dollar. iPulse has a market cap of $1,926.20 and $14,080.00 worth of iPulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

About iPulse

iPulse was first traded on November 6th, 2021. iPulse’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 tokens. iPulse’s official Twitter account is @ipulsetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iPulse is https://reddit.com/r/user/ipulsetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iPulse is ipulsetoken.com.

Buying and Selling iPulse

According to CryptoCompare, “iPulse (PLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. iPulse has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of iPulse is 0.00077563 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $12.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipulsetoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iPulse directly using U.S. dollars.

