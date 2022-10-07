Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Irwin Naturals in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Irwin Naturals Price Performance
Irwin Naturals stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Irwin Naturals has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.97.
Irwin Naturals Company Profile
Irwin Naturals Inc, a herbal supplement company, distributes CBD products in the United States and internationally. It offers its products online, as well as through approximately 100,000 stores. The company was formerly known as Datinvest International Ltd. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.
