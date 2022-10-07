iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,169,000 after purchasing an additional 393,593 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,355,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

STIP opened at $96.90 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.81.

