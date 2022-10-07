iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 38,008 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19.

