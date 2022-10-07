iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

