iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,647,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,131,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,950,000 after buying an additional 1,046,877 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 509,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,583,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,316,000 after purchasing an additional 434,569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $14.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $21.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

