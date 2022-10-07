iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 618.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 223.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Price Performance

ESML stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27.

