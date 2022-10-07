iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $374.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

