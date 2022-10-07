iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $374.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.31.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
