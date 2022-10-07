iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.7% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,308,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $374.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

