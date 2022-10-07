iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 606.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $133.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.44 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

