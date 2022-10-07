iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 209,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $67.02 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

