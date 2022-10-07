iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 188.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 662.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $49.84 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $69.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.