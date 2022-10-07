ITAM Games Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.77 Million (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ITAM Games has a total market capitalization of $13.77 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITAM Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ITAM Games

ITAM Games’ genesis date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/itamgames and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ITAM Games (ITAM) is a cryptocurrency . ITAM Games has a current supply of 52,298,004.417637 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ITAM Games is 0.02346982 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $62.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://itam.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITAM Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITAM Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

