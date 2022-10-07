Jackpot Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.58 Million (777)

Jackpot (777) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Jackpot has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Jackpot has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jackpot coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jackpot alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003276 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Jackpot Coin Profile

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,270,853 coins. The official website for Jackpot is 777coin.win. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jackpot

According to CryptoCompare, “Jackpot (777) is a cryptocurrency . Jackpot has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jackpot is 0.01432705 USD and is down -11.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,276.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://777coin.win/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jackpot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jackpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jackpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jackpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.