Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 1.8 %

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 47,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

