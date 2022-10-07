Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JHG. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

