Jarvis Network Price Reaches $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $408,137.32 and $41,170.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,425.20 or 1.00054439 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002832 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2017. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @jarvis_network. Jarvis Network’s official website is jarvis.network. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-network.

Jarvis Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network (JRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Jarvis Network has a current supply of 225,861,521.29 with 29,005,880.1893 in circulation. The last known price of Jarvis Network is 0.01386033 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,761.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jarvis.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.