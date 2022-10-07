JEDSTAR (JED) Reaches One Day Volume of $26,696.00

JEDSTAR (JED) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, JEDSTAR has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One JEDSTAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. JEDSTAR has a market capitalization of $24,882.17 and $26,696.00 worth of JEDSTAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

JEDSTAR Profile

JEDSTAR’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. JEDSTAR’s total supply is 43,002,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 tokens. The Reddit community for JEDSTAR is https://reddit.com/r/JedStarOfficial. JEDSTAR’s official Twitter account is @jedstarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. JEDSTAR’s official website is jedstar.app.

Buying and Selling JEDSTAR

According to CryptoCompare, “JEDSTAR (JED) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JEDSTAR has a current supply of 0. The last known price of JEDSTAR is 0.00117046 USD and is down -98.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $24,686.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jedstar.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JEDSTAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JEDSTAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JEDSTAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

