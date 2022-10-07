Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Altria Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.81. The consensus estimate for Altria Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

MO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

