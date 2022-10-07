Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aisin Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aisin in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Aisin’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:ASEKY opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.04. Aisin has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.