Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Spirit AeroSystems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPR. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE:SPR opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.98). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,047 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,323,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $19,757,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after buying an additional 445,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

