Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Price Target to €90.00

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from €115.00 ($117.35) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siltronic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Price Performance

SSLLF stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $160.64.

About Siltronic

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $471.14 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.