Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

