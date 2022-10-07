Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $138.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $115.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.81. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,268 shares of company stock worth $12,990,246. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

