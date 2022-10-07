Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,230 ($14.86) price objective on the stock.

UU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,107.50 ($13.38).

United Utilities Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of UU opened at GBX 864.40 ($10.44) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 850 ($10.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.34). The company has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -106.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,051.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,071.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83.

In other news, insider Alison Goligher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 882 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($31,971.97).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

