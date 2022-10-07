Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trinseo in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Trinseo’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Trinseo Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a market cap of $650.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $61.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 96,203 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 250,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,527,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trinseo

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trinseo news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.