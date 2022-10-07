Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Jejudoge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jejudoge has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. Jejudoge has a market capitalization of $105,425.60 and $33,308.00 worth of Jejudoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jejudoge

Jejudoge’s genesis date was May 11th, 2021. Jejudoge’s total supply is 659,988,471,369,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,000,000,000,000 tokens. Jejudoge’s official Twitter account is @jejudoge9b9 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jejudoge is jejudoge9b9.com. The Reddit community for Jejudoge is https://reddit.com/r/jejudogemoon.

Jejudoge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Jejudoge has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Jejudoge is 0 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://jejudoge9b9.com/.”

