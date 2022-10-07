Jetcoin (JET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,624.00

Jetcoin (JET) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $54,581.07 and $29,624.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is https://reddit.com/r/jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin (JET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Jetcoin has a current supply of 80,000,000 with 12,768,025.12559809 in circulation. The last known price of Jetcoin is 0.00397914 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $30,889.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetcoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.