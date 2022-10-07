Jetset Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,852.00 (JTS)

Jetset (JTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Jetset has a market cap of $1,641.84 and $8,852.00 worth of Jetset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetset token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jetset has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Jetset Profile

Jetset’s genesis date was November 27th, 2021. Jetset’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetset is https://reddit.com/r/jetsettoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetset is jetsettoken.com. The official message board for Jetset is medium.com/@jetsettoken. Jetset’s official Twitter account is @jetsettoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetset

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetset (JTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Jetset has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jetset is 0.00000158 USD and is up 19.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $31.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetsettoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

