JINDO INU Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $118,877.82 (JIND)

JINDO INU (JIND) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, JINDO INU has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. JINDO INU has a total market capitalization of $118,877.82 and $32,359.00 worth of JINDO INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JINDO INU token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JINDO INU Token Profile

JINDO INU’s genesis date was May 10th, 2021. JINDO INU’s total supply is 400,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for JINDO INU is www.jindoinu.info. JINDO INU’s official message board is jindo-inu.medium.com. JINDO INU’s official Twitter account is @jindoinu2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JINDO INU

According to CryptoCompare, “JINDO INU (JIND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JINDO INU has a current supply of 400,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JINDO INU is 0 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $336.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jindoinu.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JINDO INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JINDO INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JINDO INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

